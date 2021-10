Francis Vincent Barnes, Ph.D., 72, of Tinicum Township, PA passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Francis was well known as the former superintendent of Palisades School District, as well several other schools in Pennsylvania. He was the first African American to serve as the PA State Secretary of Education, under Governor Ed Rendell.

