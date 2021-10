Driving by the elementary school to pick up my nephew, I noticed how few kids had their masks on. No child under the age of 12 is eligible to receive a vaccination. So why are parents not protecting their kids from others, and others from their kids? What if the teachers (who some refuse to be vaccinated), do not wear their masks? Some say it is frustrating to continue to see this when the media influences us on how important masking is, jabbed or not. President Biden is trying to shut down the virus, as he promised, but unmasked elementary school kids are refusing to comply.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO