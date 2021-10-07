PHD team's dedication, service deserves kudos

My pedicure might be one of my favorite hours. It is not so much the relaxation but how nice the outcome is with some freshly painted nails and smooth feet. The pedicure started off well. The staff introduced themselves, gathered the tools needed, asked what type of pedicure and then it happened – her cell phone beeped with a text. She hid her phone from her boss to read the text. Whatever it said clearly made her mad. She continued to scrape my feet and boom, another text. She again picked up her phone, read it and, get ready, she texted back! So, back to my feet she went. About 20 seconds later her phone beeped again and she stopped, at mid toe, and picked up her phone and went out front. No explanation. Nothing. So, I sat there, for 10 (yes, ten) minutes and she was nowhere to be found.

