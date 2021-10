The Clay County High School Cross Country team traveled to Holly Gray State Park at Sutton on Saturday to compete in the 2021 Braxton Invitational. Despite practice starting the first week of August, this was only the team’s second meet of the season. The athletes performed well in their first meet at the Chick-Fil-A Invitational in Beckley on August 28. Since that time, however, CCHS was unable to compete at Cabell-Midland because our county was on remote learning due to COVID-19 and meets at Clay and Calhoun were postponed also due to the virus.

CLAY COUNTY, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO