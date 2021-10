SANDPOINT — Bonner County Skatepark Association is partnering with the city to expand the Concrete Lake Skate Park at Travers Park. “We’ve quickly outgrown the park in the past 10 years,” said Rory Whitney of the BCSA and owner of 7B Boardshop. “After school, the park is loaded with kids. The proximity to schools is great, we just need a little bit more space.”