Walmart commits to 15% plastic reduction goal

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart agreed Wednesday at its sustainability milestone summit to reduce total virgin plastic use by 15% throughout the company’s plastic packaging footprint by 2025 following engagement with As You Sow. It agreed to set an absolute plastic reduction target in May following the filing of a shareholder resolution by As...

tulsaworld.com

Related
pulse2.com

Walmart (WMT) Commits To 15% Plastic Reduction

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) agreed at its sustainability milestone summit to reduce total virgin plastic use by 15%. These are the details. Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) agreed at its sustainability milestone summit to reduce total virgin plastic use by 15% throughout the company’s plastic packaging footprint by 2025 following engagement with As You Sow. And the company agreed to set an absolute plastic reduction target in May following the filing of a shareholder resolution by As You Sow, but needed time to assess the size of the cuts.
BUSINESS
nasrq.com

Using Enzymes to Recycle Plastic

A more sustainable approach for recycling polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic used in single-use beverage bottles, clothing and food packaging, has been found by Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment (BOTTLE) consortium, which includes the U.S. Department of Energy National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the UK University of Portsmouth. A paper, “Techno-economic, life-cycle, and socioeconomic impact analysis of enzymatic recycling of poly(ethylene terephthalate),” in the journal Joule, shows that enzyme-recycled PET has potential advantages over conventional, fossil-based methods across a broad spectrum of energy and carbon impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Walmart on Its Workforce Goals: Good Progress, But "We've Got a Ways to Go"

Walmart often presents itself as something of a snapshot of the United States itself. Some 90% of Americans, Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc. frequently notes, live within 10 miles of a Walmart store, and back in 2016, 95% of Americans made a purchase at a Walmart store or online from the retailer over the course of the year. In addition, the company employs 1.5 million people in the U.S., making it the country's largest private employer.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Food Drink#Private Brand Packaging#Ecommerce#You Sow
Taos News

Reducing plastics with proteins

Plastic waste is a growing existential threat polluting our land and water, but an international group of scientists are working on new ways to make - and break - plastics. "Our project has two primary goals. One is to develop new and more effective ways of breaking down plastics that already exist as waste in our environment," said Taraka Dale, Biomass and Biodiversity Team Leader at Los Alamos National Laboratory and LANL team lead for the BOTTLE consortium.
ENVIRONMENT
uiowa.edu

Plastic Waste: Impacts and Ideas

Free talk on plastic waste in Johnson County will be held online Oct. 7. Plastic waste is found in the depths of the oceans, on the world’s highest peaks and everywhere in between. People throughout Johnson County are invited to attend an online panel discussion on “Plastic Waste: Impacts and...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
MarketWatch

ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Supermarket News

Walmart Canada expands commitment to sustainable beef

Walmart Canada will purchase the largest known quantity of beef from certified sustainable Canadian farms and ranches ever sourced by a single retailer, the retailer announced last week. According to the company, beef purchased through this commitment will support the environmental, social and economic sustainability of Canadian farmers and ranchers...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Plastics recycling deadlines loom—will companies meet their goals?

Many of the world's largest consumer product companies, including Cocoa-Cola, Unilever and PepsiCo, have set ambitious targets for replacing virgin plastics with recycled ones— typically 25% of their total packaging by 2025. So far, however, most companies have made only modest progress and will need to ramp up their efforts to reach these lofty goals, according to a new cover story in Chemical & Engineering News.
ENVIRONMENT
Footwear News

Walmart and Target Commit to More Overnight Shifts To Alleviate Port Congestion

Walmart and Target are making moves to help alleviate impact from the snarled supply chain. In a meeting with major retailers, port leaders, and union leaders on Wednesday, President Biden will address the impact of pandemic-related bottlenecks at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. These leaders, including Target and Walmart, will announce a variety of commitments to ease congestion and support supply chain movement. Walmart and Target will both announce new commitments to expanding night time hours in order to help process the influx of containers at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Walmart says the expansion of...
RETAIL
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Getting the plastic out

Scientists at Washington State University are working to introduce a better, more sustainable mulch and weed blocker for organic farmers. Demand continues to grow for organic fruits and vegetables, which are raised without synthetic fertilizers and chemicals. But many farmers who grow organic crops, such as blueberries, strawberries, onions and broccoli, still rely on traditional plastic mulch — long strips of plastic sheets — to block weeds, maintain a steady soil temperature and conserve moisture. All that plastic eventually ends up in the landfill, costing farmers and burdening the environment. Worse, some plastic is burned or tilled into the soil.
ENVIRONMENT
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Atlanta

Gov. Kemp: E-Waste Recycling Company Igneo Technologies to Open First U.S. Facility at SeaPoint in the Port of Savannah

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that e-waste recycling company Igneo Technologies will invest $85 million in opening its first U.S. electronics recycling facility at the Port of Savannah. This is expected to create at least 150 jobs in Chatham County once Igneo is fully operational. “Georgia continues to lead the nation in highly competitive projects, and it is great to see cutting-edge companies like Igneo choose our state,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to our business-friendly climate and unwavering support for private-sector innovation, Georgia is at the forefront of attracting solutions-oriented companies that will point us toward...
ATLANTA, GA
irei.com

Majority of Asia Pacific employees unaware of employers’ sustainability and carbon-reduction commitments

Employees across Asia Pacific want greater representation in their companies’ sustainability initiatives, with the majority feeling disengaged from their employers’ environmental and social agenda. According to JLL, 65 percent are not aware of their companies’ carbon-reduction goals and 60 percent said their companies do not involve them in green initiatives. In addition, 50 percent of employees expressed a desire to contribute to sustainability agendas to meet future carbon reduction targets, identifying real estate as a major catalyst for carbon reduction.
ADVOCACY
OilPrice.com

Dealing With A Global Plastic Problem

Remote plastic dumps may be out of sight for most people, but they nevertheless impact the health of humans everywhere. A growing number of community and conservation organizations have urged President Joe Biden to take executive action to address the plastic pollution crisis. Climate treaties have driven innovation in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Brand to Watch: Coyuchi CEO on Organic Cotton, Renewal and Resale

When luxury bedding company Coyuchi launched 30 years ago, it had few peers in the business of making products with organic cotton. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
New York Post

UPS, FedEx, Walmart commit to 24/7 hours to alleviate LA port crunch

WASHINGTON — The White House says the Port of Los Angeles, UPS, FedEx and Walmart will commit to 24/7 work hours to alleviate a supply-chain crunch that threatens to leave presents missing from under Christmas trees. President Biden’s aides announced the commitments after mounting international shipping delays. As of this...

