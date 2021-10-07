2B Girls Soccer: Dillon brace, Bybee save on PK give Toledo big win over Onalaska

TOLEDO — Seventy-eight minutes of play and 45 minutes of holding onto a lead came down to 12 yards for the Toledo girls soccer team. Clinging to a 2-1 advantage, the Riverhawks had managed to withstand everything Onalaska had thrown at them for the better part of a half, with stoppage time and the final whistle looming. But a late shove in a bad spot sent the Loggers to the penalty spot, Brooklyn Sandridge — who’d already bagged a goal in the first half — stepping up with the chance to erase all of Toledo’s efforts. All that stood in front of her — 12 yards, to be exact, on the goal line — was Daphnie Bybee.