Sioux Falls native can’t wait for Stampede home opener Saturday

By Mark Ovenden
dakotanewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede have already played 3 games and are in Lincoln Friday night. But their home opener is Saturday at the Premier Center. And for one of the rookies it will be extra special because he grew up here and was the team’s biggest fan. Easton Zueger will lace it up as a defenseman for the Stampede and he can’t wait to actually be playing for his home town team. Easton Zueger says, ”I’ve never been on the inside of the glass, I’ve always been the guy on the outside watching and I love that spot. I loved watching, cheering, supporting. But I can’t began to think what it’s going to feel like going through those doors on Saturday with that jersey on ready to go to battle with these guys.”

www.dakotanewsnow.com

