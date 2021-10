New Zealand’s premier international short film festival Show Me Shorts takes the stage this month and SAE are proud to sponsor the People’s Choice Award. For its 16th year running, Show Me Shorts Film Festival will once again be delivering some of the best short films from across the globe into cinemas around New Zealand. With COVID restrictions impacting access to some cinemas, the festival will also provide an online, on- demand platform for those unable to make it to a cinema.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO