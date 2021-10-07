Beaver Bridge to be closed for an estimated four weeks
The next phase of construction on the Highway 187 Beaver Bridge will require continuous closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials. Weather permitting, crews were scheduled to begin work Monday, Oct. 4, on reconstruction of the south abutment of the Beaver Bridge over the White River. This work will require continuous closure of the bridge, including weekends. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of this work, estimated to take four weeks to complete.www.lovelycitizen.com
