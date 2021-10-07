Opinion: How to fix Facebook? Just sign off

How many scandals and how much harm does it take to reform social media? Evidently, not enough. Nothing will change unless two things are true: (1) threaten the money and (2) prosecute violators. As Scott Galloway said so eloquently, unless there’s a “perp walk” nothing will change (“there’s nothing like the specter of criminal remedies”). So why have neither of these things happened? Are legislative fixes nibbles or is there an appetite to swallow the whole mess? (If history is any guide, nibbles are the only thing on the menu.) Want to really change things? Enforce personal financial and criminal consequences for social media misbehavior.

