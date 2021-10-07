CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Growth Driven by Growing Demand for At-home In-Vitro Diagnostic Products: Reports and Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 7 days ago

Rise in demand for third-party IVD quality controls and increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories across the globe are major factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1508. According to Reports and Data, the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size was USD 961.2 million in 2020 and is...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Surgical Patches Market – Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

The surgical patch is coated with coagulation factors such as human thrombin and human fibrinogen and is composed of an equine collagen sponge. It is a sealing patch that exhibits absorption properties along with potential hemostatic activity. The surgical patch is sterile making it safer to use by reducing the risk of infections. The solid thrombin and fibrinogen dissolves on coming in contact with the physiological fluid, when the patch is applied on the wound tissue. The fibrinogen in turn is converted to fibrin monomers by thrombin, which is polymerized to form a fibrin clot at the surface of the wound. This causes the patch to promote tissue healing by adhering to the wound surface. Traditional methods like sutures, cotton gauze or electrocautery may not provide the same benefits that the surgical patches provide which makes it more convenient and easy to use. Therefore, the surgical patches market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Market Growth Driven by Rapidly Expanding Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries: Reports and Data

Growing applications of pyridoxine hydrochloride in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries are expected to fuel market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2815. According to Reports and Data, the global pyridoxine hydrochloride market size was USD 408 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 731.5 million in...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Contrast Media Market Growth Driven by Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide: Reports and Data

Rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases around the world, increasing volumes of diagnostic tests, and increasing contrast media R&D activities are some of the key factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2774. According to Reports and Data, the global contrast media market size was USD 5.10 billion in 2020...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Respiration Rate Monitors Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements Analysis

Based on product type, pulse oximeters is expected to generate the highest revenue in respiration rate monitors market with highest product adoption. Among indications chronic obstructive pulmonary disease tends to hold majority share of respiration rate monitors market. Hospitals hold a majority revenue share of respiration rate monitors market with a large patient population. Homecare settings is expected to observe significant growth rate with a rising trend of home-based care in the coming decade.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Digital Therapeutics Market – Surge in the Incidences of Chronic Diseases is Likely to Propel Market Growth

Digital therapeutics (DTx) is tasked with the delivery of therapeutic interventions that are based on evidence. These deliveries is made to patients and are driven by advanced software programs so as to treat, manage, and avert a wide range of behavioral, metal, and physical conditions of a patient. Digital therapeutics comprises an independent group of proof-based products within the set up of a broader digital health landscape. This kind of therapeutics is different from telehealth, diagnostic, and pure-play adherence products. The development of the global digital therapeutics market is likely to be shaped by the growing prominence of the service.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Plasma Collection Systems Market – North America is expected to dominate the global market

Based on the product type, plasma collection tubes segment is expected to hold a major share in the plasma collection systems market due to its higher demand for various blood testing methods. Based on the method of collection, automated plasma collection is likely to dominate the global plasma collection systems market due to rapid sample processing and diagnosis with convenience. Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is expected to be the most profitable segment in the global plasma collection systems market as they serve as primary centers for treatment and diagnosis of diseases.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market – Demand to Rise on the Back of Growing Need to Meet the Requirements of Geriatric Population

A rising need for expansion of healthcare access together with growth of the geriatric population unable to travel down to healthcare facilities is likely to play an important role in the development of the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029. In addition to that, cost benefits of medical resources together with rising incidences of various chronic diseases and unprecedented progress made in telecommunication systems is likely to open up new growth avenues for the global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market in the years to come. However, informal use of various practices of social media, fraud in the healthcare system, and variations in regional regulations are likely to restrain development of the market in the years to come.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Stroke Assistive Devices Market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous pace to 2029

The demand within the global stroke assistive devices market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous pace in the times to follow. The occurrence of a stroke can cripple patients of several activities and movements, driving them towards various forms of handicaps. In severe cases, strokes can become a cause of reduced mobility for the sufferers. Therefore, management of strokes plays an important role in progressive recovery amongst patients. In recent times, the healthcare industry has made robust efforts to manage strokes, and create a congenial and healthy setup for patients recovering from strokes. Henceforth, the total volume of revenues within the stroke assistive devices market is slated to increase in the times to follow.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Upper Extremity Implant Market | Know the prominent factors that will help in reshaping the market growth

The upper extremity implants are manufactured to replace or to repair the upper extremity bone or the joint injury or support a missing or the damaged bone or joint. The extremity implants are intended to treat the deformities, stabilize the body posture, reconstruct the body joint or bone and restore the normal skeletal functions of the body. The upper extremity implants market has witnessed a shift from conventional surgical procedures to the use of modern fixation and prosthetic devices.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Disposable Masks Market Growth Driven by Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Globally: Reports and Data

Rising geriatric population, growing rate of hospital admissions, and rapidly increasing number of surgical procedures are some of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2919. According to Reports and Data, the global disposable masks market size was USD 4.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

COVID Test Demand to Aid Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Q3 Earnings

DGX - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 earnings on Oct 21, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $3.18 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 7.5%.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market Analysis With Major Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ERBA Diagnostics, Zeus Scientific, Inc., Alere Inc.

An anti-nuclear antibody test is used to detect antinuclear antibodies (ANA) in the blood. The immune system normally makes antibodies to help fight infection, as in normal conditions, the system recognizes foreign entities such as virus, and bacteria, and fight against these foreign particles. Some people have positive ANA tests even when they’re healthy. ANAs attack body’s own cells. Hence, these are called antinuclear, as these target the nucleus of cells. Antinuclear antibodies test is also used to help diagnose autoimmune disorders, such as Sjogren’s syndrome, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus (a chronic condition that affects many parts of the body, such as joints, brain, blood vessels, and kidneys). Thus, these antibodies are crucial for the diagnosis and management of autoimmune disorders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Agitation in Delirium Management Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027) | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Delirium is defined as a transient, usually reversible, cause of mental dysfunction and manifests with a wide range of neuropsychiatric abnormalities. It happens when an individual has sudden confusion or a sudden change in mental status. Delirium often clears in a few days or weeks. Some may not respond to treatment for many weeks. Early recognition and on-time treatment can help to reduce morbidity, mortality, health care costs, and length of hospital stay.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16.6 Billion With Growing CAGR of 3.8% By 2028 | Amgen, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. As a result, bones become weak and can be broken by a fall or, in severe cases, sneezing or a minor bump. A lifelong lack of calcium plays a vital role in the development of osteoporosis. Although there is no cure for osteoporosis, proper treatment can help protect and strengthen bones. Osteoporosis treatment can help slow the breakdown of bone, and can spur the growth of new bone. Treatment includes medication, weight-bearing exercise, and a healthy diet to help prevent bone loss or strengthen weak bones. Some alternative therapies can also be used to treat osteoporosis. However, the goal of any alternative treatment is to manage or heal the condition without the use of medication.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market – Introduction of monoclonal antibodies with safety profile to fight myeloma cells is expected to boost growth of the market

Multiple myeloma is aggressive cancer that usually forms in a group of white blood cells called a monoclonal plasma cell. Healthy white blood cells help fight off infections by producing antibodies that attack and specific viruses. However, in multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells gather in the bone marrow and block normal blood cells, resulting in symptoms that can vary from moderate to severe. These cells often begin to attack and damage healthy tissue in the body, creating a chronic medical condition and eventually leading to bone marrow cancer, also known as multiple myeloma. Surgical removal of the entire multiple myeloma tumor or sclerotherapy, which involves the injection of corticosteroid into the bone to shrink the tumor through a process called compartment syndrome. Medications such as heparin, warfarin, and combination chemotherapy are used to treat cancer. Radiation therapy also uses high-energy beams (like x-rays) to attack the cancer cells in the marrow.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Smart Baby Thermometers Market to Surpass USD 902.9 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7% | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Briggs Corp., EASYTEM Co. Ltd

Baby thermometers are one of the most essential things that parents need to keep track of the temperature of their baby while he is awake. It helps to monitor his temperature when he is asleep, and it also helps to determine diaper-change times. Parents can get a good quality thermometer from any pediatrician and most baby stores. The thermometer that parents choose must be accurate; otherwise, it will not be able to give the accurate result that users need. One advantage of buying them is that users can keep track of the child’s temperature every whenever needed. This is very important to many parents as they know that the earlier they can spot a fever, the greater chance of their child getting an adequate amount of rest so that he would recover from any illness or injury.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Wearable Patch Market Study – Integration With Mobile OS to Serve As Contributing Factor in Market Growth

The rapid increase in lifestyle ailments, rising expenses of healthcare, and increasing number of elderly population have incited various medical insurance organizations and healthcare sector to innovate. For example, wearable patches that can monitor and diagnose the illnesses are witnessing innovation. Wearable patches screen patients as well as monitor their sports activities along with drug delivery.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Clinical Decision and Support System Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1.5 Billion With Growing CAGR of 11.69% By 2026 | Key Players: Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, IBM Watson Health, GE Healthcare, Change Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Philips Healthcare

Global Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis. A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is an IT-based technology that aids medical professionals by giving relevant inputs about patients in order to improve the patient’s health result. This system delivers personalized, specific treatment data, resulting in improved patient care. Automated notifications and alerts to care providers and patients, treatment practice and procedures, condition-specific order sets, concentrated patient data summary reports, clever documentary evidence templates, analytic assistance, multi-patient monitors and dashboards, contextually relevant reference information, and forecast and retrospective analysis are some of the techniques in the clinical decision support system.
ECONOMY

