Kidney Function Tests Market Growth Driven by Surging Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases: Reports and Data

By Reports and Data
Medagadget.com
 7 days ago

Growing incidence of type 2 diabetes and kidney disorders such as glomerulonephritis is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1448. According to Reports and Data, the global kidney function tests market size was USD 746 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...

www.medgadget.com

Smart Life Tips

Warning signs of chronic kidney disease

Our minds process large amounts of information every day, and our bodies perform thousands of actions. Living in this busy world makes it easier for you to miss the messages your body sends to you. And the results of communicating and responding to these signals can be dramatic.
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chronic kidney disease is associated with increased risk of sudden sensorineural hearing loss and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease: a nationwide cohort study

Several studies have demonstrated the harmful effects of chronic kidney disease (CKD) on the audiovestibular system. Through a time-to-event analysis, we aimed to compare the association of CKD with sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease against a control population without CKD. We used a total of 1,025,340 patients from the Korean National Health Insurance Service database from 2002 to 2013. The CKD group (n"‰="‰2572) included patients diagnosed with CKD more than three times between January 2003 and December 2005. The non-CKD group (n"‰="‰5144) consisted of two patients without CKD for every patient with CKD. Each patient was monitored until December 2013. We calculated the incidence, survival rate, and hazards ratio (HR) of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease. In the CKD group, the incidence of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease was 1.39 and 3.64 per 1000 person-years, respectively. Patients with CKD showed an adjusted HR of 2.15 and 1.45 for SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease, respectively. Middle-aged patients with CKD were associated with a higher incidence of developing SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease than those without CKD. Female patients with CKD had a higher risk of developing SSNHL; however, there was no significant difference in the risk of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease in patients with CKD according to sex. Our findings suggest that CKD is associated with an increased incidence of SSNHL and MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease. Therefore, audiovestibular surveillance should be considered in patients with CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Global Pediatric Healthcare Market is estimated to Witness a Growth Rate of 5.1% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029), due to Increasing Prevalence of Diseases among Neonates and Infants

Pediatric healthcare is defined as a branch of medicine that deals with the treatment of child-related diseases that affect the infants and children most. Due to lower immunity, many children suffer from gastrointestinal diseases, respiratory diseases, and other chronic diseases. Pediatric healthcare provides comprehensive care to all patients from birth to eighteen years of age. It manages the physical health, behavior-related health, and mental health of the children. In a recent study by Hiroshima University it was reported that Hepatoblastoma (HB) was the most common liver cancer in children. It mainly affected the children up to three years old.
Plasma biomarkers predict long-term kidney function after acute kidney injury

A panel of plasma biomarkers measured 3-months after hospital discharge may accurately identify patients with low risk for kidney function loss after acute kidney injury. Acute kidney injury (AKI), a sudden reduction in kidney function, often causes or worsens long-term kidney damage (called chronic kidney disease, CKD). This research evaluates a number of new blood tests (called biomarkers) in people who have had AKI, aiming to improve the ability to assess risk new or progressive kidney disease. Among a panel of 11 biomarkers tested, a combination of the most promising were identified, comprising Soluble Tumour Necrosis Factor Receptor (sTNFR)1, sTNFR2, cystatin C and eGFR. This combination discriminated between those with and without worsening CKD after three years, and was particularly good at identifying those at lowest risk for progressive kidney disease. These findings published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD) suggest that biomarkers after AKI may be useful in identifying patients with very low risk of subsequent kidney dysfunction and a lower need for medical follow-up.
Counseling Patients About Chronic Kidney Disease

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: One of the things I’m trying to understand and get from you guys, is you’ve already talked about this a little with the map and sharing it with your patients and PCPs [primary care physicians]. But how do you explain to them, or even somebody like me, the relationship between where the patient is with their CKD [chronic kidney disease] staging and what their prognosis is, the risk of severity, progression, and so on? Dr Agarwal, could you take a stab at that for me, please?
TDAG51 induces renal interstitial fibrosis through modulation of TGF-Î² receptor 1 in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is characterized by the gradual loss of renal function and is a major public health concern. Risk factors for CKD include hypertension and proteinuria, both of which are associated with endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress. ER stress-induced TDAG51 protein expression is increased at an early time point in mice with CKD. Based on these findings, wild-type and TDAG51 knock-out (TDKO) mice were used in an angiotensin II/deoxycorticosterone acetate/salt model of CKD. Both wild-type and TDKO mice developed hypertension, increased proteinuria and albuminuria, glomerular injury, and tubular damage. However, TDKO mice were protected from apoptosis and renal interstitial fibrosis. Human proximal tubular cells were used to demonstrate that TDAG51 expression induces apoptosis through a CHOP-dependent mechanism. Further, a mouse model of intrinsic acute kidney injury demonstrated that CHOP is required for ER stress-mediated apoptosis. Renal fibroblasts were used to demonstrate that TGF-Î² induces collagen production through an IRE1-dependent mechanism; cells treated with a TGF-Î² receptor 1 inhibitor prevented XBP1 splicing, a downstream consequence of IRE1 activation. Interestingly, TDKO mice express significantly less TGF-Î² receptor 1, thus, preventing TGF-Î²-mediated XBP1 splicing. In conclusion, TDAG51 induces apoptosis in the kidney through a CHOP-dependent mechanism, while contributing to renal interstitial fibrosis through a TGF-Î²-IRE1-XBP1 pathway.
