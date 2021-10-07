CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

As It Was, So Shall It Be

By Collin Yeo
North Coast Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 1 and 2, the Eureka Symphony opened its 30th anniversary season at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts with a program that was aptly titled "Re-Emergence." I was there, at my first large indoor concert after the longest break in indoor concerts I have experienced since I can remember. It wasn't an easy decision. I have, like a lot of you, I am sure, watched and experienced the pandemic desolation that has come in the wake of large public events. However, the draw that clinched it for me was the very necessary and correct measures the organizers took to assure the safety of the public: Vaccination cards and masks were required. Talking to some of the friendly staff in the lobby before the show, I was told there were no issues among the patrons with these rules and the only thing even approaching drama was when one concert-goer had to return to their vehicle to retrieve their vax card, which they did without complaint. My first glimmer of hope that evening was the revelation that, despite what the media, online comment sections, and a deeply stupid protest outside of a local hospital with an at-capacity ICU were all telling me, there are still quite a lot of reasonable adults in our community. As reckless as I can be with my own private life and celebratory habits, I am still pulling for the social contract, public safety and an appreciation of consensus reality. Seeing how polite and normal everyone — both staff and the public — was behaving in the face of such abnormal conditions did a lot to raise my spirits and make me feel comfortable about doing something from the maskless old days.

