Toward a Sustainable Blue Economy
The perennial conflict between environmental conservation and economic development may now be in remission, the crisis of climate change increasingly pushing industries into cooperation with environmental goals. One such path of co-existence, at least along the California coast, is the "Sustainable Blue Economy," defined by the World Bank as the "the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems."www.northcoastjournal.com
