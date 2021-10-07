CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Chetco Estuary Kicking Out Quality Kings

By Kenny Priest, Contact Us
North Coast Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for an opportunity to catch big, ocean-fresh kings, the Chetco estuary is the place to be. Salmon have been staging in the tidewater since the beginning of September. They'll be there until rain allows them to make their way upriver. Following last Monday's rain, which bumped the flows from under 100 cubic feet per second to nearly 1,000 cfs, some salmon were able to navigate out of the tidewater. But there should be plenty more heading in from the salt to take their place. "Salmon fishing has kicked into high gear on the Chetco estuary," said Andy Martin of Wild Rivers Fishing. "Upwards of 50 kings were landed on Saturday and several dozen more on Monday. There is a good mix of jacks and wild and hatchery kings. The good fishing has attracted a crowd of boats. Anchovies and plug-cut herring are producing fish the second half of the incoming tide and beginning of the outgoing."

www.northcoastjournal.com

