Candy Corn Doesn't Care if You Hate It
Candy corn is trash. Say it all you want; post it on every platform. Candy corn doesn't give a giant gummy rat's ass. For one thing, it's been around and isn't going anywhere. Candy corn was first manufactured in the 1880s, the same decade that brought us its wax-wrapped cousin from Atlantic City, saltwater taffy. Wild times. Go ahead and hate these vintage sugar bombs — they've survived wartime sugar rationing and two separate decades of low-carb diet trends. They cannot be killed by conventional means.www.northcoastjournal.com
