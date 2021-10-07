CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Candy Corn Doesn't Care if You Hate It

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
North Coast Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandy corn is trash. Say it all you want; post it on every platform. Candy corn doesn't give a giant gummy rat's ass. For one thing, it's been around and isn't going anywhere. Candy corn was first manufactured in the 1880s, the same decade that brought us its wax-wrapped cousin from Atlantic City, saltwater taffy. Wild times. Go ahead and hate these vintage sugar bombs — they've survived wartime sugar rationing and two separate decades of low-carb diet trends. They cannot be killed by conventional means.

www.northcoastjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sonoma Index Tribune

Where did Candy Corn come from? And Why?

How in the world did the little triangles of sweetness become Halloween’s most poplar candy? Or did it?. Jelly Belly actually owns and makes Candy Corn, and for good reason. In 1898 the Goelitz Confectionary Company in Cincinnati, Ohio started making it even though candy industry lore says a fellow named George Renniger at Wunderle Candy Co. in Philadelphia actually invented it sometime in the 1880s. The Goelitz family enterprise eventually morphed into Jelly Belly, now headquartered in Fairfield.
INDUSTRY
Eater

I Drank the Portland-Made Cotton Candy Hard Seltzer so You Don’t Have to

Since the early days of White Claw, hard seltzer has only continued to proliferate. Brands like Spindrift and Bud Light have launched their own varieties, seltzer bars have opened around the country, and there’s a whole traveling festival dedicated to spiked sparkling water. So it was only a matter of time before someone in Portland — a city known for its beverage scene, be it coffee or booze – would develop their own brand.
DRINKS
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Halloween Candy Online So You Don’t Disappoint the Trick-or-Treaters

Spooky season is the perfect excuse to have candy in the house at all times. You, your kids and really any visitors will expect to be offered some sweets. It’s basically a necessity. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the best places to buy Halloween candy online. Unless you want to disappoint your neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you’ll want to order plenty of the best Halloween candy before October 31 arrives. Whether you prefer a chewy sour treat or some chocolatey goodness, you can actually stock up on all of your favorite candy online these days. Regardless of what variety you...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
chapelboro.com

Penny for Your Thoughts: Candy Corn and The Great Divide

Candy Corn, do you love it or do you hate it? Or maybe you just can’t stop eating it. That smooth sugary addiction begins to appear on the shelves in September and remains in candy dishes well into December. But why do people love it, love to hate it, or just use it for Halloween decorations?
CHAPEL HILL, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

The 20 States That Consume the Most Candy Corn

Candy corn is one of the most iconic, albeit divisive, Halloween treats. Brach's, the top producer of candy corn, is embracing those who love the beloved yellow-orange-white kernels with the announcement of the 20 states that consume it most. Brach's looked at U.S. candy corn sales of classic flavors, including...
FOOD & DRINKS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Candy Corn’s Secret Ingredient? Bug Secretion.

The waxy snack that can divide a Halloween party faster than vaxxed vs. un-vaxxed, candy corn is either a hit or miss. We already know that the triangular treats are made of sugar, corn syrup, salt, sesame oil, honey, and a bunch of artificial stuff. But there is one ingredient that we didn't know about and it's just...eeewww.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Corn#Cotton Candy#Corn On The Cob#Supermarkets#Sweet Corn#Food Drink#American#Starbuck
Marin Independent Journal

If a restaurant doesn’t care, neither will their customers.

I don’t know why the daytime TV show was on, but it was. I blame it on my housemate, but then again, I blame a lot of what I do on her. It’s just easier that way. While signing off, the show host said, “Make sure to go out and eat. Restaurants need your business.”
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

47% Said This Is The Worst Thing You Can Give On Halloween That Isn't Candy

Costumes, pumpkin picking, and spooky movies are some of the things that make Halloween so much fun. While adults enjoy the sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and tailgating at football games, kids look forward to carving pumpkins, dressing up to go trick or treating, and sifting through their mountains of candy. Some will get excited for Reeses Peanut Butter Cups, and others will be disappointed over the candy corn, but there's usually a trading opportunity that can make every witch and goblin happy.
FESTIVAL
KMBC.com

You can now buy 'Turkey Dinner' candy corn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's candy corn season and Brach's has upped the game with a new"Turkey Dinner" candy corn. The candy company describes it as a full-course meal in a mix of candy corn flavors. "Brach's Turkey Dinner includes all of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites: From roasted turkey, green...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Best Candy Corn Parfait Recipe

Are you looking to get into the fall and Halloween spirit, but still want to eat healthy? If so, we have the perfect parfait recipe for you. The great part about this recipe is that it's layered with fresh fruit and yogurt, and it will definitely help you curb any cravings you and your sweet tooth are having! This is an excellent meal to whip up for breakfast, snack time, or even for dessert. The possibilities are endless.
RECIPES
NBC New York

Candy Corn Bratwurst: A Trick or Treat?

It seems there's always a debate about this time every year. Do you like candy corn or is it disgusting?. So many people have strong opinions on the topic. They either really love it or absolutely hate it. Well, there's a specialty grocery store in Wisconsin where the butchers love...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

People Can't Stop Talking About Wisconsin's Candy Corn Bratwurst

We can't say we understand all of the food trends that stem from the Midwest, although some of the creations are surprisingly delicious, like pasties from Michigan, buttercake from St. Louis, and sugar cream pie from Indiana are all phenomenal culinary feats, and we fully support them. This latest food trend from Madison, Wisconsin might be taking the Halloween spirit a little too far, except for the fact that everyone seems obsessed with it.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy