Bitcoin Futures Set to Test All-Time High at $65,000

In the ebb and flow of the Ethereum (cryptocurrencies: ETH) market, it looks like the tide is rising once again. Prices for Ether, the native token of the Ethereum platform are up 27% in the last 2 to 3 weeks and up 100% from earlier this year and look like they could easily gain high double-digit to low triple digits over the next 12 months. If you are wondering why it is the ongoing progression and transformation to the Ethereum 2.0 network. The development team has launched several EIPs or Ethereum Improvement Protocols over the past few months, and with great success, making great strides toward the main goal. That goal is a true proof-of-stake network that does not rely on resource-sucking hashing power, a goal that should be reached within the next few years.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO