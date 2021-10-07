UPDATE: Man accused of shooting state trooper near Findlay taken into custody

ROBERT TRAMAINE HATHORN

HANCOCK COUNTY — UPDATE @ 1:35 p.m.:

A Michigan man accused in a shooting incident involving a state trooper near Findlay has been taken into custody, according to CBS affiliate WTOL-TV in Toledo.

Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42, was taken into custody at a Walmart near Findlay around 1 p.m., the station reports.

FIRST REPORT

State troopers are looking for a man involved in a shooting incident involving a state trooper on I-75 in Hancock County Wednesday night.

The incident started as a traffic stop on I-75 near U.S. 224 in the Findlay-area around 11:05 p.m., state troopers said in a media release.

The trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the subject after a speed violation. During the stop a struggle ensued with the trooper’s service weapon. That resulted in the trooper sustaining a gunshot wound.

The state trooper was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The trooper has been identified as Trooper Josef Brobst, according to CBS affiliate WTOL-TV in Toledo, citing the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

State troopers identified the suspect in the incident as Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 42. Hathorn was able to flee the scene after the shooting incident and remains on the run, state troopers said.

Hathorn is considered armed and dangerous. Hathorn is described as a Black male, 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Hathorn’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post at 419-423-1414.

In response to the shooting, Findlay City Schools and Liberty Benton Local Schools will be closed for the day, according to WTOL-TV.

The shooting was the second incident involving an Ohio law enforcement officer Wednesday night, with both incidents happening just minutes apart. Sidney police Sgt. Tim Kennedy was shot while trying to apprehend a man wanted on a felony warrant.

The suspected shooter, identified as Brandon Steele, 34, also remains on the run after the incident.

