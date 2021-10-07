New Website Allows Students to Report Anti-Semitic Incidents

A new online portal allows Jewish students and others to report anti-Semitic incidents and hate crimes on college campuses. The website, ReportCampusHate.org, was created by Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network, a safety and security initiative of the organized Jewish community, to empower Jewish students to address growing anti-Semitism on college campuses, the organizations said in a press release. Any incident reported through the website will be reviewed by a trained security professional who will work with law enforcement and the campus Hillel to file a report with the university, ensuring the proper tracking of anti-Semitic crimes. Additionally, students can be connected to wellness services, as well as tools and resources to help improve campus climates, the press release said.