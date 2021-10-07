Allegations of Ignored Harassment at Alabama-Birmingham
A former research scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is suing the institution, saying it ignored her complaints of harassment by a staff member for nine years. The plaintiff, Fariba Moeinpour, says that a data analyst at the university taunted her for having a “weird ass” name, told her to go “back to Iran,” where she is from, and threatened her with a gun in a campus parking lot. Moeinpour says she reported the analyst to a supervisor, who at first declined to intervene.www.insidehighered.com
Comments / 0