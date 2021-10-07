Allegations of Ignored Harassment at Alabama-Birmingham

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Outrage on the campus of the University of Delaware. Students are protesting Wednesday after a female student was viciously attacked allegedly by her ex-boyfriend last Friday. Police say the victim was choked, spray painted and thrown down a flight of stairs. Students at the University of Delaware are stunned to hear the details of that brutal attack. Twenty-year-old Brandon Freyre, of Maryland, is charged with assault, kidnapping and strangulation. Court paperwork reveals the victim told police Freyre, her ex-boyfriend, was mad she went to a different fraternity’s party and not his. She says he trapped her in the room...

