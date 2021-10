Last week, Amazon introduced a handful of new products. Some of them were interesting and are likely to find their way into a lot of homes. The Amazon Smart Thermostat and Ring Alarm Pro are both examples of Amazon refining existing product ideas and making them better or more useful. The Smart Thermostat, for example, is only $59, and is a solid alternative to Nest or EcoBee.

