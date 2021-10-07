CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California State System Will Not Invest in More Fossil Fuels

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

California State University will not pursue future fossil fuel investments, the system announced Wednesday. The system holds $5.2 billion across three investment portfolios: the Systemwide Investment Fund Trust, Intermediate Duration Portfolio and Total Return Portfolio. It is also working to liquidate some fossil fuel-related bonds, transition out of a direct energy mutual fund and further reduce exposure to fossil fuels.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate group urges beefier electric grid

Iowa should prioritize updates to its electrical power grid in the coming years to protect residents from outages caused by devastating storms and to meet increased demands that will follow the rise of electric vehicles. That is the latest recommendation from a group of more than 200 university and college professors and researchers who released […] The post Climate group urges beefier electric grid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Fossil fuels are forecast to dry up, but not soon enough

This decade could see the beginning of the end of fossil fuels’ dominance as a source of energy, according to a new report from an agency that was formed to safeguard the world’s oil supply. It’s the latest signal that the global energy economy is on the verge of a dramatic transformation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”The Paris-based international organization said Wednesday in its annual world energy outlook that great strides have been made to move away from fossil fuels by relying on more wind and solar energy, while electric vehicles are setting sales records. But the economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

How California Lost a Million Jobs and Gained $342 Billion

From the end of 2019 to the middle of 2021 — the duration (so far) of the pandemic, more or less — the U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 0.6%. That masks some pretty big regional divergences, though. Four of the five worst-performing states, with real gross domestic...
ECONOMY
Inside Higher Ed

Dartmouth College to Fully Divest from Fossil Fuels

Dartmouth College announced Friday that it is working to fully divest its $8.5 billion endowment from fossil fuels. The college sold its direct fossil fuel investments four years ago. Early last year, the investment office changed the mandate for its direct public portfolio to “no longer hold investments in fossil fuel companies.”
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossil Fuel#Investment Fund#Mutual Fund#Csu
St. Cloud Times

The government shows hypocrisy over fossil fuels: Letter

The House Oversight Committee sent the following letter to all the major oil companies:. "We are deeply concerned that the fossil fuel industry has reaped massive profits for decades while contributing to climate change that is devastating American communities, costing taxpayers billions of dollars and ravaging the natural world. We are also concerned that to protect those profits, the industry has reportedly led a coordinated effort to spread disinformation to mislead the public and precent crucial action to address climate change."
CONGRESS & COURTS
etftrends.com

Diving Into Clean Energy Options to Replace Fossil Fuels

Extreme heat, droughts, raging wildfires, major hurricanes — this summer has seen it all. In a season made more drastic because of climate change, more Americans are focusing on the transition to carbon-free energy alternatives. While the renewable energy sector provides lots of promise, there are still many hurdles that companies working within them need to overcome.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
capitalspectator.com

Fossil Fuel Stocks Are On Fire This Year

Alternative energy may be the future, but the past isn’t dead yet. Companies focused on developing and selling fossil fuels are having another moment in the sun. Whether this turns out to be the last hurrah is unknown, but for the moment old-school energy shares aren’t quietly fading into history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
columbusfreepress.com

People vs. Fossil Fuels

Fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters are already disrupting millions of lives. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. That’s why we are coming together to ensure Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be before attending the global climate talks this November. Indigenous people, pipeline fighters, water protectors, young people, scientists, faith leaders, and more are saying enough is enough: it's time to finally place people over fossil fuels. This October, thousands of people will come to DC to demand that President Biden end the fossil fuel era. He must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency right now, ahead of the United Nations climate summit in November. We will take action over 5 days to highlight the damage done by fossil fuels, the climate impacts we are already facing, and the need for real solutions rooted in justice. More information and registration here.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
tsl.news

Students demonstrate against CMC trustees’ fossil fuel investments

Chants of “Remove their names” rang out Tuesday evening outside Claremont McKenna College’s Roberts Pavilion as more than 100 students from across the 5Cs protested Kohlberg Kravis Roberts’s Oct. 1 acquisition of a stake in Sempra Energy, denouncing natural gas lines that plow through Indigenous lands. KKR is a global...
CLAREMONT, CA
Kankakee Daily Journal

MOORE: Fossil fuels are back — everywhere except in the USA

While the greens in America, including their champion zealot, President Joe Biden, howl their primal screams about climate change, the rest of the world is turning to coal. The dark stuff. The satanic fuel. But it’s back big-time across the globe. So is old-fashioned petroleum. Bloomberg reported last week because...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Opinion:The California oil spill is a disaster for birds — and a warning about fossil fuels’ threat to the planet

Peter H. Gleick is a hydroclimatologist, a MacArthur fellow and a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. There’s never a good time for an oil spill. But the most recent ones — in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida last month, and then this past weekend, in the ocean off Huntington Beach, Calif. — have come right in the heart of the fall migration of hundreds of millions of birds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gonzaga Bulletin

Fossil Free Gonzaga holds rally for divestment of fossil fuel

Monday, Fossil Free Gonzaga congregated outside of the John J. Hemmingson Center on Gonzaga University’s campus to demonstrate their views on GU’s use and investment in fossil fuels. Fossil Free Gonzaga is a student-led campaign and club that calls upon the end of the current 5.8% endowment investment, roughly $25...
ENVIRONMENT
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency to Assist Response to Southern California Oil Spill – Says This Incident Serves as a Reminder of the Enormous Cost Fossil Fuels Have On Our Communities and the Environment

October 5, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Moving to protect public health and the environment, Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday proclaimed a state of emergency in Orange County to support the emergency response to the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach that originated in federal waters. “The state is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
St. Augustine Record

The Florida College System needs more resources in the tank as it fuels Florida's future

Florida’s 28 public colleges are the economic engine fueling our state’s workforce talent pipeline. The Florida College System (FCS) remains the top system in the United States, and the number one provider of workforce education and training industries including health care, law enforcement and manufacturing. Beyond the economic benefits, the FCS provides many Floridians an improved quality of life and employment opportunities through transformative education. With 95% of graduates remaining in the Sunshine State to work or continue their education, the training our institutions provide remains essential to supporting businesses in our communities and the overall prosperity of our economy.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy