SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for flood insurance, be prepared for some sticker shock. On Oct. 1, FEMA instituted their new Flood Risk Rating 2.0. FEMA’s website says that for South Mississippi, the majority of homes will see a rate increase between zero and $10 a month, but for about 1,700 homes and businesses, the increase will be much higher.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO