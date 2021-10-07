CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PREMIERE: ‘Static’ by Unscored

By Happy
happymag.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-piece punk-grunge outfit Unscored has made a glorious return with Static. Despite its brutality, it’s catchy as hell. Hailing from the sunny climes of Naarm/Melbourne, Unscored hit the ground running with debut single, Cowboy. Hot on the heels of this track comes Static, an altogether more rebellious affair. “The song...

happymag.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
KTTS

Blake Shelton World Premiere!

Tune in tonight at 11 PM for the premiere of Blake Shelton’s brand new song, “Come Back as a Country Boy”!. You can also catch the new track all day long tomorrow Friday, October 1st.
MUSIC
decibelmagazine.com

Video Premiere: Bleach Everything — “Bound”

You must have suspected a band that rages through songs such as “I Killed a Werewolf Once (It’s on Film),” “Facehugger,” and “Witch, Please” was eventually gonna make a horror flick, right?. And so it has come to pass with the new interconnected videos for the Bleach Everything tracks “Bound”...
MUSIC
theeastnashvillian.com

Video Premiere: Nightingail’s “Trouble”

The new video for Nightingail’s “Trouble” should come with a trigger warning for anyone who has experienced relationship trouble — or just loneliness — during a Nashville winter. If the song wasn’t good — a laid-back, neo-soul jam described by Nightingail’s Alicia Gail as “an honest view of a toxic...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Smith
Person
Harry Lane
GQMagazine

Of Course the Bond Premiere Was a Menswear Bonanza

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen this many bow ties on a red carpet, which can only mean one thing: No Time to Die, the latest in the Bond series and the last with Daniel Craig in the title role, is finally here. While the long-awaited feature isn’t out in the States until October 8, its stars showed up in a big way at the film’s London premiere last night. (Think: lots of velvet and Omega watches.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
djmag.com

Premiere: Chungo ‘Foreshadow’

Chungo will release his new EP, ‘LX’, via Scuffed Recordings on 15th October. Listen to ‘Foreshadow’ below. Having debuted on the ever-reliable label back in 2018, the Bristol DJ and producer follows last year’s ‘Pineapple’ EP with a brand new, three-track club dazzler. The hallmarks that have shaped his sound to date are all here; nimble breaks, funky rhythms and beefy sub bass plumes underpin glitchy and glittery melodies for an effect that’s as light as it is propulsive. It’s no surprise the EP has already seen support from DJs including Ben UFO, Sherelle, re:ni, rRoxymore, and Emerald.
MUSIC
catcountry96.com

Dylan Scott Is OK with a Little “Static” in His Life

After his smash hit “Nobody” – a song inspired by his wife – topped the music chart earlier this year, Dylan Scott followed it up with his current single “New Truck.”. Now Dylan is sharing another new track with fans, “Static.”. Dylan says, “‘Static’ is a song that relates to...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Cool" by Whoop

Only formed in the fall of 2020, North Carolina’s Whoop has already evolved their weekly barn jams into a hugely relatable, disarmingly charming debut album. Due in September, Whoop! is a record that’s equally organic and tuneful, introspective and celebratory, stylistically diverse, yet musically coherent – all connecting through vocalist Fal’s supple and soulful, sweet-but-street timbre.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Cowboy#Unscored
Garden & Gun

Track Premiere: The Unvarnished Elvis

In 1971, Elvis Presley was on fire. He had returned to the stage in 1969 with an electrifying residency in Las Vegas. The following year, Presley went to RCA Studios in Nashville for a stretch of all-night recording sessions, leaving Studio A with a ferocious collection of songs (documented on last year’s incredible box set From Elvis in Nashville).
MUSIC
happymag.tv

Great Gable delve into their latest earworm track ‘Hazy’

Matt and Callum from Great Gable explain the process behind their recent, feel-good single Hazy and their BTS video to boot. Hazy is the latest single from Great Gable since their acclaimed debut album Tracing Faces (2020). It’s a carefree and feel-good track, reminiscent of past alt-rock sounds but tinged with a modern youthful tone.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: Jannah Quill ‘2020’

Australian multi-disciplinary artist Jannah Quill will release a new EP via DJ Plead, T.Morimoto and Jon Watts' SUMAC label next week. The self-titled EP is Quill’s debut solo release, having spent the past few years developing her artistry with several site specific installations, performances and collaborations. Here, Quill sculps propulsive club jams with a hi-def sheen; glossy melodies and sharp sound designs bounce on thick clouds of bass and beefy drums across its five cuts. You can hear ‘2020’ from the EP below.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Track Premiere: The Algorithm – “ReadOnly”

French progressive electro-metal artist Rémi Gallego, known as The Algorithm, has teamed up with Metal Insider to share his latest single, “ReadOnly,” via FiXT Radium. The song combines heavy riffs with glitched-out electronics, highlighting the overall uniqueness of the new track. The artist explains:. Readonly is an immersive track into...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Incendiary Sweet – “Fairytales”

Released today, “Fairytales” is an alluring track with an easygoing meshing of folk and pop. The release is the third single from Incendiary Sweet, following up the previously featured “Rolling On.” Victoria (Incendiary Sweet) impresses with a range of structural turns throughout the track, following an accessibly breezy introduction of acoustics and keys with further hooks. For example, the twangy guitar leading into the “I don’t fall for poetry,” verse, as well as the final minute’s twinkling bridge, mix things up with just the right touch. Crisply melodic, “Fairytales” is another strong showing from Incendiary Sweet.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Album Premiere: Mirror by Vollam

Vollam is a striking and engimatic new shoegaze band made up of three musicians from Dallas, Texas and featured artists from Michigan and Istanbul, Turkey. Little is known about the band members save for the fact that they will be unveiling their captivating, and reflective to dynamic first album, Mirror, on October 15th via Somewherecold Records.
DALLAS, TX
happymag.tv

Drapht shares how his latest album reignited his love for music

Drapht talks upcoming WA tour and explains how his latest album, Shadows and Shinings, helped to reignite his passion for music and songwriting. Happy had the opportunity to speak with Drapht about his upcoming WA tour, kicking off on October 15, and his most recent album – a captivating and refreshing body of work. From the diverse collaborations to the relatable and shocking events that inspired its creation, Shadows and Shinings is sonically rich and explosive.
MUSIC
happymag.tv

Matrick Jones Performs ‘Smoke In The Trees’ Live at Enmore

With his trademark half-whispered delivery, Jones has a voice that draws you in, inviting you to engage with his message. Here’s what he had to say about Smoke In The Trees before the session:. “It was about those couple of months when Sydney was covered in orange and brown smoke,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Premiere: D.Dan ‘OOOO’

Standard Deviation, the in-house label of Kyiv club ∄, continues its vinyl series this month with a new split EP from Berlin-based Mala Junta resident D.Dan and Ukraine’s Omon Breaker. Taking in four tracks of full-throttle techno, trance and EBM fusionism, this is a release tailor-made for the depth of...
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy