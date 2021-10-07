CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss: The Key Podcast

By Doug Lederman
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

Learning loss -- the idea that pandemic-era students failed to stay on the learning trajectory they would have been expected to follow in normal times -- is much discussed in elementary and secondary education. But it isn’t talked about much in higher education, which makes sense, given that colleges and universities collectively spend a lot less time than elementary and high schools trying to quantify students’ learning.

