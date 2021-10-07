Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss: The Key Podcast

RICHMOND — Edison High School students are letting their hands do the talking with the implementation of a new sign language class. About 15 pupils in grades nine through 12 gather each day in Andy Lesnansky’s classroom for an online American Sign Language course through the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center, which is a first for the school and is offered as a foreign language subject. The Interactive Video Distance Learning class is taught by instructor Jenna McBriar and includes mostly hands-on education conducted through signing. McBriar said the students are catching on quickly and she was pleased with their progress.

RICHMOND, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO