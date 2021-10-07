Field of View 06: RCC’s Football Woes Feat. Mya Castro
Jesus and Brian are back with a special episode of the Field of View podcast. In the news scrum the guys talk about a busy sports week. The MLB playoffs begin this week, Brian and Jesus give their thoughts on who could win the World Series this season. While in NASCAR, a rain-shortened race provides a first time winner and the playoff standings get shaken up. Coverage of week four of the NFL continues, F1 announces a new race for this season.viewpointsonline.org
