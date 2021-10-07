CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groups deliver #EDActNow petition to Education Department

By Maria Carrasco
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, sexual assault survivors and their advocates gathered outside the U.S. Department of Education Wednesday and delivered a petition with more than 50,000 signatures calling for an immediate rollback of Trump administration policies governing how colleges handle sexual misconduct on campus. The ED Act Now petition calls on Secretary of...

