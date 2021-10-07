Groups deliver #EDActNow petition to Education Department

Darlington’s Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Education Department, officials said last week. Mayo, with 339 students, is one of five South Carolina schools to receive this honor. The other S.C. schools on the list are in the Upstate and Lowcountry. Mayo is one of 325 schools across the country to achieve this distinction. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to the federal Education Department. “This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.” The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The other four S.C. schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were Clemson Elementary School, School District of Pickens County; Powdersville Middle School, Anderson School District 1; Belle Hall Elementary School, Charleston School District 1; and Meeting Street Academy-Spartanburg, Spartanburg School District 7. “We are extremely proud of these five South Carolina schools that have been honored nationally for their academic excellence,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “This award is testament to the hard work of students, teachers, staff, and families in these communities. These five schools are models of excellence for our entire state and nation.” Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District (DCSD), applauded the school and its community for the announcement. “This honor is a testament to the tireless efforts of the students, staff and families at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology who work together toward the goal of student success,” Newman said. “Students know that when they graduate from Mayo, they can compete on any stage – statewide, nationally or globally. On behalf of DCSD, we are proud of the Mayo family for earning this exceptional national accomplishment.” Mayo Principal Arlene Wallace said her school strives to be a recognized educational center in the state, and the entire school community is humbled to earn the recognition. “Excellence is expected, nurtured and celebrated at Mayo,” Wallace said. “As a learning community, we work to ensure quality and equity in a positive atmosphere with a strong emphasis on academics. “Through a cooperative effort between school and community, Mayo will continue to provide every student the opportunities needed to succeed and make a positive contribution to society. We, the administration, staff, students and parents of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology are very proud of our school’s distinction as being national a National Blue Ribbon Exemplary High Performing School.”

DARLINGTON, SC ・ 14 DAYS AGO