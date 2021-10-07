CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Capital Campaign Watch: Caltech, Cedarville, Kent State, Missouri U of Science and Technology, Ohio Wesleyan, U of North Carolina Greensboro, U of Pennsylvania, Yale

By Scott Jaschik
Inside Higher Ed
 7 days ago

Cedarville University launched a campaign to raise $125 million, probably by 2024. The university has already raised 76 percent of the total. Kent State University is starting a campaign to raise $350 million by 2024. The university has already raised $272 million. University of North Carolina at Greensboro has launched...

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State professors will protest university's covid policies in a unique way this week

More than 50 Penn State professors — mostly from University Park — will protest several university-related covid policies this week by holding a “Teach-Out(side),” where classes will be moved to the safer outdoors and away from their usual locations. The protest, organized by the faculty-based group Coalition for a Just...
PENN, PA
Inside Higher Ed

Group of Female Alumni Donates $379M to Dartmouth

In one of the largest women-led fundraising efforts ever conducted at an institution of higher learning, 103 female graduates of Dartmouth College have each donated a minimum of $1 million, raising a total of $379 million, the college announced yesterday. The donors committed another $61 million to the college in bequest expectancies.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Greensboro, PA
State
Missouri State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
thedp.com

Penn admin. says campus community can ‘coexist’ with COVID-19 as case count remains low

After four weeks of in-person classes and on-campus life, Penn's COVID-19 case count has remained low, and the University has seen no proof of classroom transmission. Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, 55 Penn community members tested positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 15,471 community members who received tests. The positivity rate was 0.36%, which is similar to the previous week's positivity rate of 0.38%. During the first two weeks of the semester, the positivity rate remained close to 1%.
PENN, PA
miami.edu

State of the U highlights resilience, future initiatives

It had already been a spring semester like no other. With COVID-19 cases spiking across Miami-Dade County, University of Miami students were told in March 2020 that classes for the rest of the academic term would be migrated online. Then, as the start of the Fall 2020 semester grew closer,...
MIAMI, FL
Greensburg Daily News

Croatian students visit Indiana State U.

TERRE HAUTE — Nina Vegse is one of 21 students from the University of Zagreb in Croatia spending two weeks at Indiana State University as part of a long-running exchange program in criminology. A graduate student studying behavioral sciences, Vegse said she hopes to “get familiar with the laws in...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Cedarville University#Capital Campaign Watch#Kent State University#Caltech#Ohio Wesleyan University
Inside Higher Ed

Professors Disciplined Over Flier Sue Tennessee Tech

Two professors at Tennessee Tech University are suing the institution in federal court for punishing them over a flier they posted on campus last winter. The flier, which the professors say was a clear parody, criticized a faculty colleague who advised the campus Turning Point USA chapter and who supported a local school board’s decision not to change the name of a middle school sports mascot that many Native Americans and allies found offensive. The colleague said the flier was threatening and reported the two professors who posted it to the university, which investigated. The two professors were found to have violated a university conduct policy on fostering “diversity, fair treatment and respect for all.” They disagree with that finding, saying that they were trying to promote diversity and respect. They also say they were never given an opportunity to defend themselves during or after the investigation.
COLLEGES
Inside Higher Ed

West Liberty Board Punts on President’s Plagiarism

The West Liberty University Board of Governors took no formal action during its meeting Wednesday after breaking into executive session to discuss plagiarism by W. Franklin Evans, president of the public West Virginia university. “The board will refer the matter to the human resources department of West Liberty University,” Rich...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst

An Iowa nursing home recently hit with more than $300,000 in fines has been added to Medicare’s list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah has been cited for 23 regulatory violations so far this year. After an April inspection, federal officials fined the home $306,335. The Fremont County […] The post Iowa nursing home is named one of the nation’s worst appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
umn.edu

U of M to host new Midwest consortium dedicated to actionable climate science

The U.S. Geological Survey announced today that the University of Minnesota will host a new partnership of higher education and natural resource institutions dedicated to advancing actionable science in response to the climate crisis in the Midwest. The Midwest Climate Adaptation Science Center will be housed at the U of...
COLLEGES
miami.edu

Students react to State of the U address

University of Miami senior Paul Douillon walked into the Shalala Student Center Ballroom Tuesday curious to get a glimpse of the future that President Julio Frenk’s third State of the University Town Hall provided. “Something President Frenk said that stood out to me was his quote, ‘We cannot have 21st...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy