Capital Campaign Watch: Caltech, Cedarville, Kent State, Missouri U of Science and Technology, Ohio Wesleyan, U of North Carolina Greensboro, U of Pennsylvania, Yale
Cedarville University launched a campaign to raise $125 million, probably by 2024. The university has already raised 76 percent of the total. Kent State University is starting a campaign to raise $350 million by 2024. The university has already raised $272 million. University of North Carolina at Greensboro has launched...www.insidehighered.com
Comments / 0