Capital Campaign Watch: Caltech, Cedarville, Kent State, Missouri U of Science and Technology, Ohio Wesleyan, U of North Carolina Greensboro, U of Pennsylvania, Yale

Two professors at Tennessee Tech University are suing the institution in federal court for punishing them over a flier they posted on campus last winter. The flier, which the professors say was a clear parody, criticized a faculty colleague who advised the campus Turning Point USA chapter and who supported a local school board’s decision not to change the name of a middle school sports mascot that many Native Americans and allies found offensive. The colleague said the flier was threatening and reported the two professors who posted it to the university, which investigated. The two professors were found to have violated a university conduct policy on fostering “diversity, fair treatment and respect for all.” They disagree with that finding, saying that they were trying to promote diversity and respect. They also say they were never given an opportunity to defend themselves during or after the investigation.

