Both the Oregon State men’s soccer and women’s soccer team played on the same night against ranked opponents. And both teams were able to walk away with a victory. The Oregon State women’s soccer team had a historic night for the program, as they defeated the No.7 ranked Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto by a score of 2-1. This victory was the first road win against the Cardinal in program history, and the win moved the Beavers to an overall record of 9-1, and 1-1 in conference play.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO