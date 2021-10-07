CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

CASE NO. C-01-CV-21-000151 I...

Cumberland Times-News
 7 days ago

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. Notice is hereby given this 1st day of October, 2021 by the Circuit Court for Allegany County, Maryland, that the sale of the property mentioned in these proceedings and described as 14721 Michael Road NE, Cumberland, MD 21502,, made and reported by the Substitute Trustee, will be RATIFIED & CONFIRMED, unless cause to the contrary thereof be shown on or before the 31st day of October, 2021, provided a copy of this NOTICE be inserted in some daily newspaper printed in said County, once in each of three successive weeks before the 31st day of October, 2021.. The report states the purchase price at the Foreclosure sale to be $62,000.00.

