CLINTON — Roger A. Martens, 84, of Heyworth and Macks Creek, Mo., formerly of Waynesville, died at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5, 2021) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington. Pastor Billy Newell will officiate. Burial will be in Randolph Cemetery, Heyworth. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton.