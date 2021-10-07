CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightstorm opts for Nokia’s Digital Operations software for faster service rollout

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Lightstorm opts for Nokia’s Digital Operations software for faster service rollout. Nokia’s solution enables Lightstorm to deliver NaaS-based offerings easily and quickly to their customers. Nokia’s cloud-native Digital Operations software, deployed on AWS connects the network to...

www.streetinsider.com

MySanAntonio

Nokia's patents chief gets pushback in bid to make firms pay

Nokia, moving to expand its profitable licensing business beyond smartphone makers, is learning that its old ways of negotiating may not always work. Having recently tussled with automakers to make them pay for its inventions used in connected vehicles, Nokia is now preparing for talks with the makers of other connected devices. These gadgets, which are expected to proliferate with 5G technology, will let consumers turn on the dishwasher from their morning commute and farmers monitor crops, livestock and equipment from their phone. In doing so, they'll use cellular connectivity technology that Nokia helped pioneer and continues to invest in.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenTeams Announces Support Service for Open Source Software

Enterprise Class Support for Open Source Software Users. OpenTeams announced the availability of its new Open Source Software Support Service. The service is aimed at providing the same level of customer support that is provided with commercial software. OpenTeams leverages a growing network of open source software service providers to deliver the level of support required by Enterprise Class users.
SOFTWARE
thekatynews.com

Local Marketing Software and online digital marketing benefits.

Guest Posts Benefit:-Online marketing, small companies do not compete with the big firm, so it is impossible to get the top of the small firm, but for that we have the option of guest post, which we can post on the good website of the blog and link it to our website and Google indexes it and people from the big site come to this small site, so the small site gets traffic from the big site and if the continuous guest posts are done, the site goes up very quickly.
SOFTWARE
abovethelaw.com

Legal Operations: Spend Management Software

If you work in a corporate law department, controlling your outside counsel spending is almost certainly top of mind. (And the biggest law departments have even had some recent success in this regard.) Thanks to today’s legal operations software, departments of all sizes can make big strides toward higher levels...
SOFTWARE
Phandroid

Nokia T20 is the company’s second tablet in a very long time

There is no denying that Apple is the king of tablets. Whenever people mention tablets, iPads usually come to mind. Save for Samsung, not many other Android device makers have bothered to put out new Android tablets, but it looks like Android tablet owners will now have a new option to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

VMware reveals new software services for the edge

VMware is all in at the edge as the company has rolled out new software to help enterprises support and manage ever-more distributed applications and data. At its virtual VMworld conference this week the company took the wraps off VMware Edge, an amalgamation of new and existing software packages that together let enterprises run, manage, and secure what VMware calls “edge-native” apps across multiple clouds at local and far-flung edge locations.
SOFTWARE
SamMobile

Samsung’s affordable tablets are under threat from Nokia

The low-cost tablet market is still sparsely populated thanks to the lack of interest from OEMs. Only the likes of Lenovo and Samsung have kept things fresh by launching affordably-priced options such as the Galaxy Tab A7 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Now, Nokia has entered the playing field with its new Nokia T20.
TECHNOLOGY
Moore News

Ribbon's Professional Services Capabilities Enable Service Providers to Quickly Offer Microsoft Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it is extending its support for Microsoft's recently introduced Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams service. Ribbon is adding Professional Services capabilities including Operator Connect API integration, configuration, provisioning, and automation support to complement its market-leading portfolio of Direct Routing certified Session Border Controllers (SBCs).
PLANO, TX
xda-developers

The Nokia T20 is HMD’s first tablet with budget specs and a low price

After sharing a teaser for an upcoming tablet late last month, HMD Global has now unveiled the Nokia T20. It’s the company’s first Nokia-branded tablet, and it offers budget hardware at an affordable price. Read on to learn more about the new Nokia T20. Nokia T20: Specifications. SpecificationNokia T20. Dimensions...
TECHNOLOGY
hbr.org

Should Your Global Firm Centralize Digital Operations?

Recently, a heated argument divided the leadership at a large sporting goods retailer. The retailer had launched a digital transformation initiative, but no one could decide whether to centralize or localize their digital talent and activities. Some argued that digital activities should be put in just one central hub, pointing to examples like Booking.com, the $15B global leader in travel accommodations, which collocates over 1,700 developers in one location to optimize the tens of thousands of A/B tests that keep them in the lead. But others argued digital needs to be local, given the nature of retail, arguing that each country needed its own digital team to adapt to the local needs. They justified their arguments with examples from Amazon, which has prospered in the U.S., but struggled in countries, like the Netherlands, where they don’t have warehouses. Yet others suggested a middle ground of organizing digital operations around regions.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation Powered by IT Service Management

Business leaders are constantly on the lookout for anything that can give their company an edge over the competition. Many of them need to consider how effectively their company leverages its technology because often, these companies’ IT utilization is not actually as good as they think. They may be stuck...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Espoo, Finland – A total of 439 220 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 4, 2021.
STOCKS
Digital Trends

Nokia’s new G300 may be the most affordable 5G phone in the U.S.

HMD Global is releasing the Nokia G300, its most affordable 5G phone yet, and possibly one of the cheapest ones to ever launch in North America. Releasing on October 19, the phone will cost $199 and come in a charcoal color. However, it can only be purchased from the sellers Tracfone Wireless and Straight Talk Wireless. Nokia’s already announced and released six other phones across three series in 2021.
CELL PHONES
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Finastra Launches Faster Onboarding Services for Cloud Payments Technology

As Sibos 2021 opened (in a virtual environment) on October 11, 2021, Finastra unveiled its updated instant onboarding capabilities for its Fusion Payments To Go service. As first reported by Finextra, the solution should allow banking institutions to gain access to the benefits of Finastra’s software-as-a-service or SaaS platform at speed and with lower overall costs, which means that organizations are able to bring innovative and customized payments services to their clients with a lot more efficiency as requirements continue to change.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

India's Lightstorm Selects Nokia’s DSS to Automate its Service Fulfilment

Nokia last week announced that it has been selected by Lightstorm, India’s first carrier-neutral network infrastructure platform, to deploy its Digital Operations software. Nokia will automate Lightstorm’s service fulfilment and service assurance processes, enabling the company to create new revenue streams by offering Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solutions to their enterprise customers. The deployment is underway across India and will be implemented on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Once deployed, Lightstorm’s customers will benefit from quick and efficient execution of service requests.
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

London’s BVNK Introduces Platform to Set International Standards for Digital Asset Financial Services

Digital asset financial services platform, BVNK, has launched its platform in order to eliminate the barriers that prevent high-potential businesses and financial service providers from realizing the benefits of virtual currencies. Based in London, BVNK aims to “set new standards for digital asset financial services from its European base.”. As...
MARKETS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

India’s Infosys raises annual revenue outlook on digital services demand

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Infosys Ltd on Wednesday raised its annual revenue outlook, as India’s second-largest IT services firm bets on more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company forecast revenue to rise between 16.5% and 17.5% in the financial year to March 2022, compared...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Dell expands operator software

Dell Technologies expanded its operator play with fresh software and services designed to tackle growing orchestration demands, alongside revealing closer collaborations with software company Wind River and open RAN player Mavenir. In a press briefing, SVP and GM of the company’s telecom systems business Dennis Hoffman (pictured) explained Dell’s orchestration...
BUSINESS

