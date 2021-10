Seven Seas will release the first volume of Sora Akino's Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed (Sakurai-san wa Kizuite Hoshii) manga physically and digitally in July 2022. Makoto is a laidback teen who just wants to keep his head down and get through high school. His busty best friend Sakurai, however, is constantly pulling him into one shenanigan after another! Not only that, but she's always teasing him in provocative ways. Sure, Makoto's noticed that his friend has gotten super flirty, but that doesn't mean she “likes” him, right? Right?

