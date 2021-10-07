CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Worcester, NY

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HERBY G...

Daily Star
 7 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the Proposed 2022 Budget of the East Worcester Fire District of the Towns of Worcester and Decatur, State of New York, will be presented to the Board of Fire Commissioners of the East Worcester Fire District for its Consideration. A PUBLIC HEARING will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the East Worcester Fire House, 70 Main Street, East Worcester, New York 12064 in the Town of Worcester, State of New York on the 19th day of October, 2021. The purpose of the public hearing is to allow any person to be heard in favor of or against the proposed budget as it is submitted, or for or against any item or items contained in the proposed budget and hearing all persons interested in the subject concerning same. That a copy of the proposed budget is available at the office of the Town Clerks of the Towns of Worcester and Decatur and the Fire District Secretary (607-435-4274) where it may be inspected by any interested person during office hours. Board of Fire Commissioners East Worcester Fire District Nicole M. Field, Secretary.

marketplace.thedailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Worcester, NY
City
Worcester, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Worcester, NY
Government
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire House#State Of New York#Office Hours#The Town Clerks

Comments / 0

Community Policy