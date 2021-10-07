LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HERBY G...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that the Proposed 2022 Budget of the East Worcester Fire District of the Towns of Worcester and Decatur, State of New York, will be presented to the Board of Fire Commissioners of the East Worcester Fire District for its Consideration. A PUBLIC HEARING will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the East Worcester Fire House, 70 Main Street, East Worcester, New York 12064 in the Town of Worcester, State of New York on the 19th day of October, 2021. The purpose of the public hearing is to allow any person to be heard in favor of or against the proposed budget as it is submitted, or for or against any item or items contained in the proposed budget and hearing all persons interested in the subject concerning same. That a copy of the proposed budget is available at the office of the Town Clerks of the Towns of Worcester and Decatur and the Fire District Secretary (607-435-4274) where it may be inspected by any interested person during office hours. Board of Fire Commissioners East Worcester Fire District Nicole M. Field, Secretary.