CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Market Vectors Russia ETF Trust (RSX) IV flat as shares trend higher

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Market Vectors Russia ETF Trust (NYSE: RSX) 30-day option implied volatility is at 25; compared to its 52-week range of 18 to 82. Call put ratio 1 to call to 1 put.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Analysts Raise Price Targets on HubSpot (HUBS) Following Successful Analyst Day

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) are up 3% in today’s trading session to build on gains from yesterday.Numerous Street analysts ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Scott Fortune initiates coverage on Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

AvidXchange stock stumbles out of the gate, opens below the IPO price

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. received a relatively poor reception on its Wall Street debut, as the North Carolina-based accounts payable automation software provider's stock opened 3.6% below its IPO price, then fell further. The company said overnight that its upsized IPO priced at $25 a share, at the top of the recently raised expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company sold 26.4 million shares, up from previous expectations of 22.0 million shares, to raise $660.0 million. The stock's first trade was at $24.14 at 12:02 p.m. Eastern for 2.9 million shares. With about 191.4 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the first trade valued the company at about $4.62. billion. The stock has slipped since the open, and was recently trading down 5.5% at $23.62. The stock's weakness comes on a day of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.1% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Vectors#Rsx#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Ocugen (OCGN) options active on price movement

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) 30-day option implied volatility is at 212; compared to its 52-week range of 106 to 360. Call put ratio 3.9 calls to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Toast Inc. (TOST) at Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev initiates coverage on Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) with a Neutral rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
StreetInsider.com

UBS Starts Microchip Technology (MCHP) at Neutral

UBS analyst Pradeep Ramani initiates coverage on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alphabet (GOOG) option IV flat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) 30-day option implied volatility is at 32; compared to its 52-week range of 17 to 45 into expected release of quarter results on October 27. Call put ratio compared to 1.2 calls to 1 put compared to 90-day ratio 1 call to 1 put.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) PT Lowered to $111 at Piper Sandler Following Survey Work

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith lowered the price target on Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) to $111.00 (from $116.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 13 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 135,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1004.9409p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) IPO Opens Modestly Lower

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for IsoPlexis Corporation (NYSE: ISO) opened for trading at $14.75 after pricing 8,333,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. Morgan...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy