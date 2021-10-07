CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Renaissance Festival opens gates to the kingdom Saturday, Oct. 9; Everything you need to know from dates & themes to new & hidden gems!

By Texas Ren Fest
Woodlands Online& LLC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest and most anticipated Renaissance event, welcomes guests of all ages to the 47th season beginning Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival spans across 70-acres of lush grounds, greets more than 500,000 guests annually, and will bring back the whimsical magic and traditions of the themed weekends, entertainment, shoppes, food and adventurous experiences. This year, the kingdom will also roll out the royal carpet with new and fanciful experiences.

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Scotland, TX
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Wine#Camping#Hidden Gems#Renaissance

Comments / 0

Community Policy