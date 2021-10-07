Texas Renaissance Festival opens gates to the kingdom Saturday, Oct. 9; Everything you need to know from dates & themes to new & hidden gems!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Texas Renaissance Festival, the nation’s largest and most anticipated Renaissance event, welcomes guests of all ages to the 47th season beginning Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival spans across 70-acres of lush grounds, greets more than 500,000 guests annually, and will bring back the whimsical magic and traditions of the themed weekends, entertainment, shoppes, food and adventurous experiences. This year, the kingdom will also roll out the royal carpet with new and fanciful experiences.