Agriculture

Higher loan limit now available for USDA guaranteed farm loans

ocj.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is announcing a higher loan limit will be available for borrowers seeking a guaranteed farm loan starting Oct. 1, 2021, from $1.776 million to $1.825 million. “Farm loans are critical for our customers’ annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs, and cash flow,”...

ocj.com

