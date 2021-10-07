Advantages Of Red Algae?

Yes. Red algae is currently a popular ingredient in many skincare products, and it has long been consumed as a food in certain coastal cultures. Red algae is in the group of marine algae called Rhodophyta, a name derived from the Greek words for “pink” and “plant.” Its hue comes in part from its content of plant pigments, including antioxidant carotenoids. Some types of red algae, especially the genus Porphyra, are rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. Due to its nutritional content and pleasant flavor, it is valued as food in Asian dishes, particularly in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisine. In Japan, it is called nori and is used in salads and to wrap sushi rolls. In Wales, it is known as “laver” and served fried and rolled in oatmeal.