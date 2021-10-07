CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM set to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

By Tom Krisher AP Auto Writer
WARREN, Mich. — General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the road.

