MARQUETTE — The Onagomingkway Chapter, NSDAR, will hold its monthly meeting Saturday at the Brownstone Inn, Au Train, from noon to 3 p.m. or on ZOOM due to COVID — check ahead for confirmation. If you have questions about genealogy and joining DAR, organizers will answer them after the meeting. Call Melissa at 906-226-7836 for meeting location or virtual meeting via ZOOM.