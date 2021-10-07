CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning Commission Meeting

 7 days ago

In accordance with Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Resolution No.21-0399 the October 7, 2021 Planning Commission (PC) hearing will be conducted via videoconference only without a physical location from which members of the public may observe and offer public comment. Webinar Information. Members of the public can watch or listen...

crozetgazette.com

Planning Commission Sends Crozet Master Plan Forward

The Albemarle County Planning Commission discussed details of the Crozet Master Plan on September 14 in the plan’s penultimate step before heading to the county Board of Supervisors in October for final approval. The commissioners ultimately agreed upon a change in density recommendations for an area of Crozet’s downtown before unanimously approving the plan.
CROZET, VA
State
California State
alachuachronicle.com

October 5 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting

The Alachua County Commission will conduct a hybrid Special Meeting on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. The Commission will discuss solar policies, re-organization, and the new Deputy County Manager. The Commission will take public...
POLITICS
Intelligencer

Water Concerns Raised at Belmont County Commission Meeting

Guests brought environmental concerns — chiefly about the Austin Master frack waste recycling plant in Martins Ferry — to the Belmont County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. Ray Canter of Martins Ferry, a member of Concerned Ohio River Residents, and others voiced fears that the waste processing facility might contaminate...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
livingsnoqualmie.com

North Bend Planning Commission Meets to Discuss Proposed Amendment to Hotel and Motel Performance Standards

On Thursday, September 23rd, the North Bend Planning Commission met to consider whether or not a proposed amendment to the Hotel and Motel Performance Standards in the North Bend Municipal Code (18.10.050) should be recommended to the City Council. Mike McCarty, Senior Planner for the Community and Economic Development Department,...
NORTH BEND, WA
Itemlive.com

Swampscott Housing Authority hits ‘reply all’

SWAMPSCOTT ― The town’s Housing Authority is going to meet with the Select Board to discuss multiple allegations brought against the authority over the past few weeks, including missing funding The post Swampscott Housing Authority hits ‘reply all’ appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
ca.gov

Mono Basin RPAC meeting

As authorized by Gov. Newsom’s Executive Orders, N-25-20 and N-29-20, the meeting will be accessible remotely by livecast with Members attending from separate remote locations. The public shall have the right to observe and offer public comment. There is no physical meeting location. This altered format is in observance of recent recommendations by local officials that certain precautions be taken, including social distancing, to address the threat of COVID-19.
MONO COUNTY, CA
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oak Lodge is not appropriate for authority

Former district manager: It's unwise to preclude potential future organizational structures that may improve quality, efficiencyOak Lodge Water Services District is proposing to be reorganized as a joint water and sanitary authority. This type of special district is protected from annexation and retains their service boundaries irrespective of any potential area governance changes. I was one of the original contributors to the legislation that created these authorities and advocated for legislature passage. The intent of the legislation was to prevent sewer and water districts from having their service territories eviscerated by piecemeal annexation and subsequent withdrawal of...
POLITICS
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County NAACP, ACLU of Maryland raise concerns over proposed County Council redistricting

BALTIMORE, MD—In materials submitted to the Baltimore County Redistricting Commission, the Baltimore County NAACP and the ACLU of Maryland have voiced concerns that the redistricting plan the Commission is potentially recommending would “unlawfully dilute Black people’s votes, in violation of the landmark Voting Rights Act,” according to a press release. “We cannot seek redistricting for the benefit of some and … Continue reading "Baltimore County NAACP, ACLU of Maryland raise concerns over proposed County Council redistricting" The post Baltimore County NAACP, ACLU of Maryland raise concerns over proposed County Council redistricting appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
ca.gov

Caltrans and the City of Sacramento Release Joint Statement on Homelessness

SACRAMENTO – Working in collaboration with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, Caltrans will pause encampment cleanups scheduled for next week in the City of Sacramento to allow city officials additional time to identify all available options as we work together to locate resources and collaborate on solutions to help people living alongside our roadways. Prior to each cleanup, Caltrans will work with the city and county to consider resources available for people at the encampments while leveraging the funding recently approved through Governor Newsom’s California Comeback Plan.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

Caltrans Finalizes 2021 Interregional Transportation Strategic Plan

SACRAMENTO – Caltrans this week released the final version of its 2021 Interregional Transportation Strategic Plan (ITSP), a highway and rail improvement plan to prioritize and develop transportation projects that connect the state’s different regions and move people and goods more safely, efficiently and sustainably. “Caltrans envisions a transportation system...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ca.gov

Attorney General Bonta, CARB seek to defend rule limiting warehouse pollution in disadvantaged Los Angeles and Inland Empire communities

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) today filed a motion to intervene in support of South Coast Air Quality Management District’s (Air District) rule requiring warehouses to reduce emissions from heavy sources of on-road pollution that visit those warehouses. The Air District’s rule regulates these “indirect sources” by requiring owners and operators of some of the largest warehouses in the state to take direct action to mitigate their emissions. This will reduce air pollution in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire, help California meet state and federal air quality standards, improve the health of our communities, and promote environmental justice. Last month, the California Trucking Association filed a lawsuit challenging the rule as outside the scope of the Air District’s authority, preempted by federal law, and an unlawful tax. In defending the rule, Attorney General Bonta and CARB expect to argue that these claims are meritless and that state and federal law supports the Air District’s authority to adopt the Indirect Source Rule.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Executive Council rejects $27 million in federal money for vaccine outreach, angering Sununu

The Executive Council’s Republican majority voted down $27 million in federal money for vaccine outreach Wednesday – some for reasons unrelated to the contracts – pleasing dozens of protesters in the room and angering Gov. Chris Sununu enough that he called one councilor’s rationale “un-American.” And while a heavy police presence kept more than 100 […] The post Executive Council rejects $27 million in federal money for vaccine outreach, angering Sununu appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC4

Navajo Nation to distribute ARPA funds to help rebuild their community

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4) – The Navajo Nation announced their plan to allocate Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) they received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).  The U.S. Treasury awarded the tribe a total appropriation of $2,079,461,464. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law March 11, 2021. It provided $350 billion […]
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is preparing to immerse itself in the heart of its task: creating new boundaries for the state’s nine congressional and 30 legislative districts.  This Friday the commissioners will meet to propose changes to the maps and are scheduled to generate an official “draft map” a week later. After that, they […] The post AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS

