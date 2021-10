MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Happening tonight in Madison, a new committee is coming together. It’s called the Madison Police Citizens Advisory Committee. Madison is joining several local governments across the United States and creating a citizen-led group to hold police accountable. It’s made up of nine people. Seven are representing Madison’s seven districts, the chief of police’s appointee and Marc Highsmith, the mayor’s appointee. Highsmith says they’re still figuring out details like how often they’ll meet and where those meetings will be. He says they don’t need to meet at city hall because their job is to connect with the people.

MADISON, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO