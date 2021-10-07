CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Americans Ill-Prepared for Natural Disasters. Are You Among Them?

Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) A time when natural disasters are growing in frequency, most Americans are not physically or financially prepared to handle them. According to a new Wells Fargo & Company survey, 84% of Americans live in areas that have experienced some form of natural disaster in the past three years, and 54% live in areas that have experienced severe natural disasters, specifically hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, wildfires or earthquakes. Despite these sobering statistics, 71% admit they don’t have a detailed emergency plan and 16% haven’t thought about emergency planning at all. Even those with some kind of plan seem anxious that it’s inadequate. Indeed, 40% of those surveyed described their planning style as “Barely Covered.”

