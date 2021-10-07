2021 Annual Fall Clean Up

The Fall Clean Up is a service offered to Schertz residents to help them get rid of household waste not covered under their normal collection service. The Fall Clean Up is a service offered to Schertz residents to help them get rid of household waste not covered under their normal collection service. These clean up activities do not apply to commercial/rental property clean ups, large property clean ups, or lot and property land clearing. A current City of Schertz utility bill and proper identification are required when making a drop-off. Commercial waste will not be accepted. The drop off site will be open from October 2 - 17. Drop offs may be made at the Republic Services temporary collection point, 125 Pecan Drive, Schertz, TX 78154 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily. Hazardous items and tires may only be dropped of during the last weekend of the clean up.