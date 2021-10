Observed every October 3rd, National Boyfriend Day is a holiday on which people can spend time with their significant other. Although this holiday wasn’t created as an official holiday—meaning that nothing closes on this day—it is a holiday that’s been gaining in popularity for the past few years. It was originally created as a response to National Girlfriends Day, a holiday that is celebrated on August 1st every year, but it has since taken on a life of its own. It’s the perfect day for people to take their boyfriends out for a night on the town, for a nice dinner, or to curl up with them and watch a movie. It’s the perfect day for people to show their boyfriends a little bit of love and affection as well, so think of it as a holiday that’s the sequel to Valentine’s Day.

