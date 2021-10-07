CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Malaria Vaccine Approved For The First Time By WHO

By Anna Daniels
healththoroughfare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world gained its first malaria vaccine on Tuesday, a milestone in efforts to treat a disease that kills more than 600,000 people each year. The news that the World Health Organization had approved the new vaccine, called Mosquirix, marked the end of a decades-long effort to rid the world of a dangerous disease.

www.healththoroughfare.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Should You Get Vaccinated If You Were Infected With COVID-19?

One question that has become quite common lately is: is the vaccine needed for those who were infected with Coronavirus?. Although many persons recovering from COVID-19 can escape from the second viral meeting relatively unharmed, their strength and endurance relies on their age, their condition of health, and the intensity of their original infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Future Pandemics Might Be Prevented With The Help Of This Vaccination Strategy

The vaccine approach for mice that stimulates the creation of antibodies to prevent not just SARS-CoV-2, but also a broad spectrum of other coronaviruses, was developed by researchers in Japan. The effective human translation might result in the creation of a strategy to the next generative vaccine to avoid future coronaviral pandemics. The study appeared in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria Vaccine#Sub Saharan Africa#Drugs#The Who#Glaxosmithkline#Iii#Csp
healththoroughfare.com

New Study From Osaka University In Japan Proves It’s Possible To Create A Single Vaccine That Is Efficient Against All Coronavirus Strains

Japanese experts from the University of Osaka are reportedly closer than ever to developing a unique vaccine against three coronaviruses found in bats and pangolins as well as Sars-CoV-2 and Sars-CoV-1. In other words, these scientists have gotten really close to creating a shot that can prevent infection with COVID-19...
SCIENCE
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Health
healththoroughfare.com

News About Kids And Pfizer Covid Vaccine Cheers Parents

The news about covid-19 vaccines continues to pour in. Check out the latest reports that have lots of parents cheering. Market Watch just noted that there’d been a lot of encouraging data for parents on Thursday when Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said they had submitted an application for emergency-use authorization of their vaccine in 5- to 11-year-old children.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WITN

ENC pharmacists share how Merck’s COVID-19 pill works

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drugmaker Merck has asked the Federal Drug Administration to authorize emergency use for its anti-viral COVID-19 pill. Craven County resident Earl Temple reacted to Merck’s request by saying “I think that’d be a great idea.”. The move makes Merck the very first pharmaceutical company to...
NEW BERN, NC
healththoroughfare.com

FDA Says That Moderna’s Vaccine Booster for COVID Improves the Disease-Fighting Response

Plenty of people are already interested in the COVID vaccine booster from Moderna. Those who received the standard two-dose regimen of the vaccine can get even more protection after a third dose. A recent review from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that a booster shot of Moderna’s vaccine for COVID improved the antibodies responsible for fighting the disease in those individuals who got their previous vaccine doses at least six months earlier, as The Washington Post reveals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy