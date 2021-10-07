CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The sheer joy of driving meets enhanced performance: the Audi R8 V10 performance RWD

audi-mediacenter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven more power, even more fun: the true meaning of “performance” at the Audi Sport GmbH. The new R8 V10 performance RWD is available as a Coupé or Spyder with 30 PS extra, a sporty complement to the R8 V10 performance quattro. This rear-wheel drive sports car, with its mid-mounted engine boasting 419 kW (570 PS) and new technological highlights such as bucket seats, dynamic steering, CFK stabilizers and ceramic disc brakes, is the embodiment of fun driving.

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedetroitbureau.com

First Drive: 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance

In a world where compact luxury performance sedans are powered by mild hybrid or turbocharged drivelines, the 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport is a glorious, rowdy throwback, a four-wheeled middle finger to a world that has vilified the internal combustion engine. This is a raucous, rambunctious automotive insurrectionist that refuses to be seen and not heard. Don’t tread on me? You bet.
CARS
gtspirit.com

This 1000hp Audi RS7 C8 Wants to Take on the GT63 S AMG E Performance

Wheelsandmore have revealed their latest work on the Audi RS7 Sportback C8. The engine of the Audi RS7 has been tuned to produce an output of 1045hp, the exhaust system has been equipped with a remote-controlled flap control and the wheels swapped to larger 22 inch concaves. The performance enhancements...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Audi Pumps More Power Into the R8 V10 Performance RWD Coupé and Spyder

The Audi R8 has been with us since 2006, and over the past 15 years it has appeared in many variants, the most exciting of which is the R8 V10 Performance RWD, which today has been given an update for the 2022 model year. As Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audi Cars#Audi R8#Rwd#Sports Cars#Quattro#Cfk#Ps#Audi Sport Gmbh
Pistonheads

2021 Audi R8 RWD updated with 570hp

This newsflash could be good or bad news, depending on your point of view. Let's address the basic fact first: the entry-level Audi R8 RWD has been dropped. In its place comes the R8 RWD Performance. It means that gem of a V10 FSI - which, of course, is 5.2-litres of naturally aspirated heaven - jumps from 540hp to 570hp, with torque now up to 406lb ft.
CARS
electrek.co

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance first drive

I recently got the opportunity to experience the upcoming GT versions of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. This included extensive rides with the Mach-E GT and GT Performance, as well as a couple of laps around an autocross track – plenty of time to test out the performance and unique features the new GT has to offer, as showcased in a video below.
CARS
lawnandlandscape.com

Loaded performance

The pitch: Bobcat’s L65 loader boasts super-sized features in compact size. With a heavy lifting capacity and high lift height, the L65 excels at lift-and-carry tasks in crowded work zones and other challenging environments. Operators will also appreciate the engine’s reliable cold-weather starting. Other features include a large fuel filter...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Autoblog

Best cars for under $20,000

Why it stands out: Excellent value, CVT available for the price, very efficient, standard safety features, spacious. One of the best of the best budget entries here is the Kia Forte simply because it's such an impressive value. It's a compact sedan, which means it's significantly more spacious than the usual subcompact cars available in this price bracket. And you get that space for a low $18,885. It comes standard with a six-speed manual, but you can get a CVT for an extra $900, and it still fits the budget at $19,785. You'll have to stick to the base FE trim to stay under $20,000, but the FE trim happens to be the most efficient. It gets a great 35 mpg combined, and the manual does well, too, with 33 mpg. It also comes standard with features such as lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking and driver attention warning. It handles well, though it has a slightly firm ride. Also, although the engine is efficient, its 147 horsepower makes the Forte quite slow.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This Rare 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster Could Be Yours for a Cool $1.1 Million

An automaker has rarely gotten things as right with a car as Mercedes-Benz did with the 300 SL Coupe. That didn’t stop the marque from continuing to tinker with its design. Now a gorgeous example of its convertible successor could be yours. A silver 1957 300 SL Roadster has just been listed for private sale in Monaco by RM Sotheby’s. It may lack the iconic gullwing doors of its predecessor, but the fully restored speed machine is still mid-century auto design at its best. Introduced in 1954, the 300 SL Coupe is widely viewed as one of the most beautiful sports cars...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Rare 1 Of 47 1968 Ford Mustang GT500KR Heads To Mecum

This agressive pony car is about to cross the auction block. 1968 was an amazing year for the, now famous, Ford Mustang and its various Shelby brethren such as the GT500. Carroll Shelby had previously been tasked with turning the mule that was the 1964/65 Mustang into a potent racing pony. This challenger produced such cars as this 1968 Shelby GT500 KR Convertible which takes the classic pony car look and adds a bit of the Shelby roadster style which the company had previously become famous for. Fortunately, that was combined with the power and engine tweaking that the Shelby American team did their best to create an amazing vehicle. The only downside to these cars is the general scarcity and lack of availability for most buyers. Luckily we have a possible solution to that issue.
CARS
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Here are the best SUVs under $35,000

New cars are expensive. New SUVs are even more expensive. Those are facts, but today, let's forget about the average new car price over $40,000 and focus on SUVs under $35,000. That simple fact is this is the best part of this list: These SUV picks don't cost an arm...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Guy Stumbles On Classic Cars Abandoned In Old Showroom

Exploring abandoned buildings can come with many benefits and inherent risks, as YouTuber Lenny knows well enough. The guy lives in the UK and likes to explore uninhabited structures which have sat empty for years, recording his adventures for everyone else to enjoy. He’s not car-focused, but in the video we’ve included, he stumbled across some classic cars left in an abandoned dealer showroom, which is pretty interesting.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best SUVs for Older Drivers According to U.S. News

When older drivers choose a new SUV, convenience can be a huge factor. Today SUVs include comfortable cabins as well as amazing tech and safety features. Here are the best SUVs for older drivers, according to U.S. News & World Report. The 2020 Honda CR-V is spacious and easy to...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy