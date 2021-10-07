CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Halloween fishing event planned

By Other News
Farm and Dairy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAKRON — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife’s youth fishing area, in Portage Lakes, will host a Halloween fishing event Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m. Equipment, bait and staff member assistance from the Division of Wildlife will be available at no charge. The youth fishing area is at 912 Portage Lakes Drive, in Akron. Young anglers can come dressed in their costumes, and each young angler can keep one fish caught during the event. Catching and releasing fish is encouraged.

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Akron, OH
Lifestyle
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#The Division Of Wildlife#Wildohio Gov

Comments / 0

Community Policy