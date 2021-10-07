Halloween fishing event planned

AKRON — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife’s youth fishing area, in Portage Lakes, will host a Halloween fishing event Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m. Equipment, bait and staff member assistance from the Division of Wildlife will be available at no charge. The youth fishing area is at 912 Portage Lakes Drive, in Akron. Young anglers can come dressed in their costumes, and each young angler can keep one fish caught during the event. Catching and releasing fish is encouraged.