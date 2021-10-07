CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, WI

Virtual Badger Talk from Winchester, WI: "We’re Out Here For You: Birchbark Canoes and Wild Rice"

 7 days ago

This FREE virtual event is hosted by the Winchester Public Library. More information to come on accessing this event. In 2015, students and staff of Lac du Flambeau Public School harvested wild rice from a local lake and paddled birchbark canoes built by the community. This presentation and ten-minute film show how one Wisconsin community has developed a successful community-initiated program focusing on sustainability—both environmental and cultural.

